Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 20th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF - Free Report) : This company that engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Raymond James Financial’s shares gained 8.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE - Free Report) : This holding company that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
HarborOne Bancorp’s shares gained 9.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG - Free Report) : This diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.8% over the last 60 days.
West Fraser Timber’s shares gained 27.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Movado Group, Inc. (MOV - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.
Movado’s shares gained 30.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
