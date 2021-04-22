We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus
AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA - Free Report) : This vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Delta Apparel, Inc. Price and Consensus
Delta Apparel, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Apparel, Inc. Quote
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.
Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus
Buckle, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. The Quote
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC - Free Report) : This provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Quote
Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
Virtu Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Virtu Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Virtu Financial, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
