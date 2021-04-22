We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.
Kulicke and Soffa’s shares gained 15.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 7.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation’s shares gained 10.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.6% over the last 60 days.
Rocky Brands’ shares gained 22.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells steel and steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Nucor’s shares gained 18.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
