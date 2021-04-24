We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 23rd:
Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC - Free Report) : This company that provides a range of banking and mortgage services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Citizens & Northern Corp Price and Consensus
Citizens & Northern Corp price-consensus-chart | Citizens & Northern Corp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.57%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.67%.
Citizens & Northern Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Citizens & Northern Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Citizens & Northern Corp Quote
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF - Free Report) : This commercial banking and trust services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.5% over the last 60 days.
Orrstown Financial Services Inc Price and Consensus
Orrstown Financial Services Inc price-consensus-chart | Orrstown Financial Services Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.06%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.
Orrstown Financial Services Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Orrstown Financial Services Inc Quote
BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
BRT Apartments Corp. Price and Consensus
BRT Apartments Corp. price-consensus-chart | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.97%, compared with the industry average of 3.33%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.60%.
BRT Apartments Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BRT Apartments Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote
Whirlpool Corporation (WHR - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and markets home appliances and related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Whirlpool Corporation Price and Consensus
Whirlpool Corporation price-consensus-chart | Whirlpool Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.11%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.99%.
Whirlpool Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Whirlpool Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Whirlpool Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>