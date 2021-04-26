We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer, marketer and distributor of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and distributor of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
First American Financial Corporation (FAF - Free Report) : This provider of financial services through its Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
DISH Network Corporation (DISH - Free Report) : This provider of pay-TV services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
