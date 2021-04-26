In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 26th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 26th:
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) : This automotive financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.4% over the last 60 days.
Ally Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) : This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 53.2% over the last 60 days.
Goldman Sachs has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.56, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP - Free Report) : This company that provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 11% over the last 60 days.
Oasis Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.98, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This company that operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.97, compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
