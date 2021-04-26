We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 26th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 26th:
Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.6% over the last 60 days.
Newtek Business Services Corp. Price and Consensus
Newtek Business Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Newtek Business Services Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.45%, compared with the industry average of 7.41%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.10%.
Newtek Business Services Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Newtek Business Services Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Newtek Business Services Corp. Quote
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH - Free Report) : This bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.93%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.85%.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.39%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.45%.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote
First American Financial Corporation (FAF - Free Report) : This company that provides financial services through its Title Insurance and Services segment and its Specialty Insurance segment has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
First American Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
First American Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | First American Financial Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.86%, compared with the industry average of 1.04%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.
First American Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
First American Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First American Financial Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
