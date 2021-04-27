We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) : This specialty chemicals and performance materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This retailer of recreational boats and yachts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) : This producer and seller of oil and gas in Brazil and globally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.2% over the last 60 days.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and seller of firearms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
