New Strong Buy Stocks for April 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) : This specialty chemicals and performance materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

ManpowerGroup Inc. Price and Consensus

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This retailer of recreational boats and yachts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) : This producer and seller of oil and gas in Brazil and globally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.2% over the last 60 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Price and Consensus

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and seller of firearms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

