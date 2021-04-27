We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:
Pool Corporation (POOL - Free Report) : This company that distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.
Pool Corp.’s shares gained 20.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of nearly 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.
Tri Pointe Homes’ shares gained 17.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Discover Financial Services (DFS - Free Report) : This direct banking and payment services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.
Discover Financial’s shares gained 12.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Forestar Group Inc. (FOR - Free Report) : This residential lot development company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
Forestar Group’s shares gained 11.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
