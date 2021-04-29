We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:
Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Capital Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Capital Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Capital Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Capital Bancorp’s shares gained 15.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Capital Bancorp, Inc. Price
Capital Bancorp, Inc. price | Capital Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Weyerhaeuser Company (WY - Free Report) : This private owner of timberlands has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 41% over the last 60 days.
Weyerhaeuser Company Price and Consensus
Weyerhaeuser Company price-consensus-chart | Weyerhaeuser Company Quote
Weyerhaeuser’s shares gained 12.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Weyerhaeuser Company Price
Weyerhaeuser Company price | Weyerhaeuser Company Quote
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK - Free Report) : This company that engages in the hospitality and related businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Quote
RCI Hospitality’s shares gained 13.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Price
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. price | RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Quote
Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ - Free Report) : This technology company that serves capital markets and other industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Nasdaq, Inc. Price and Consensus
Nasdaq, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nasdaq, Inc. Quote
Nasdaq’s shares gained 6.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Nasdaq, Inc. Price
Nasdaq, Inc. price | Nasdaq, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>