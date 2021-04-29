Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

 

Capital Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Capital Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Capital Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Capital Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

Capital Bancorp’s shares gained 15.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Capital Bancorp, Inc. Price

Capital Bancorp, Inc. Price

Capital Bancorp, Inc. price | Capital Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY - Free Report) : This private owner of timberlands has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 41% over the last 60 days.

 

Weyerhaeuser Company Price and Consensus

Weyerhaeuser Company Price and Consensus

Weyerhaeuser Company price-consensus-chart | Weyerhaeuser Company Quote

 

Weyerhaeuser’s shares gained 12.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Weyerhaeuser Company Price

Weyerhaeuser Company Price

Weyerhaeuser Company price | Weyerhaeuser Company Quote

 

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK - Free Report) : This company that engages in the hospitality and related businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

 

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

RCI Hospitality’s shares gained 13.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Price

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Price

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. price | RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ - Free Report) : This technology company that serves capital markets and other industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Nasdaq, Inc. Price and Consensus

Nasdaq, Inc. Price and Consensus

Nasdaq, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nasdaq, Inc. Quote

 

Nasdaq’s shares gained 6.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Nasdaq, Inc. Price

Nasdaq, Inc. Price

Nasdaq, Inc. price | Nasdaq, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) - free report >>

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) - free report >>

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) - free report >>

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) - free report >>

Published in

construction consumer-discretionary finance