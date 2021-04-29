We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII - Free Report) : This provider of executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.
TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI - Free Report) : This provider of specialized workforce solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH - Free Report) : This manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer and distributor of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
