New Strong Buy Stocks for April 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII - Free Report) : This provider of executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.

TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI - Free Report) : This provider of specialized workforce solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH - Free Report) : This manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer and distributor of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

