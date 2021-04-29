Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:

Gerdau S.A. (GGB - Free Report) : This company that provides steel products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Gerdau’s shares gained 29.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of nearly 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI - Free Report) : This company that provides staffing and risk consulting services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Robert Half International’s shares gained 14.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB - Free Report) : This provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Silicon Laboratories’ shares gained 8.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR - Free Report) : This crude-oil concentrated, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 82.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Continental Resources’ shares gained 6.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

