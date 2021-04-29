Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

 

The Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus

The Buckle, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | The Buckle, Inc. The Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.05%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.58%.

 

The Buckle, Inc. The Dividend Yield (TTM)

Buckle, Inc. The Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Buckle, Inc. The dividend-yield-ttm | The Buckle, Inc. The Quote

 

Synchrony Financial (SYF - Free Report) : This consumer financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Synchrony Financial Price and Consensus

Synchrony Financial Price and Consensus

Synchrony Financial price-consensus-chart | Synchrony Financial Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.05%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.29%.

 

Synchrony Financial Dividend Yield (TTM)

Synchrony Financial Dividend Yield (TTM)

Synchrony Financial dividend-yield-ttm | Synchrony Financial Quote

 

CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

 

CNB Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

CNB Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

CNB Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | CNB Financial Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.72%, compared with the industry average of 1.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.86%.

 

CNB Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

CNB Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

CNB Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | CNB Financial Corporation Quote

 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.85%, compared with the industry average of 1.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.32%.

 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Buckle, Inc. The (BKE) - free report >>

Synchrony Financial (SYF) - free report >>

CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) - free report >>

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) - free report >>

Published in

finance retail