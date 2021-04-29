We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.
The Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus
The Buckle, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | The Buckle, Inc. The Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.05%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.58%.
The Buckle, Inc. The Dividend Yield (TTM)
The Buckle, Inc. The dividend-yield-ttm | The Buckle, Inc. The Quote
Synchrony Financial (SYF - Free Report) : This consumer financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
Synchrony Financial Price and Consensus
Synchrony Financial price-consensus-chart | Synchrony Financial Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.05%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.29%.
Synchrony Financial Dividend Yield (TTM)
Synchrony Financial dividend-yield-ttm | Synchrony Financial Quote
CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
CNB Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
CNB Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | CNB Financial Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.72%, compared with the industry average of 1.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.86%.
CNB Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
CNB Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | CNB Financial Corporation Quote
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.1% over the last 60 days.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.85%, compared with the industry average of 1.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.32%.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Quote
