The Biden Vision
How might the Biden Infrastructure Plan impact the U.S. economy that is finally showing signs of life again? Zacks Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, hopefully has that answer.
1. John, you say this is more challenging than it sounds. Has this plan already been priced in?
2. Will the Fed remain a critical component to our economic recovery for the rest of this year?
3. Do you see increased pressure on the Fed to taper QE, which some say is not doing much to help the economy?
4. What about the threat of increased inflation, which is now being viewed as the next biggest risk after the pandemic?
5. What economic impact would a Biden tax increase on the wealthiest Americans be?
6. Are you bullish then on the U.S. economy as a whole or are you concerned about certain segments of it?
7. At this point, what are you projecting for GDP this year?
8. Let’s look at a few stocks on your radar now… Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) , Chevron (CVX - Free Report) and Deere and Company (DE - Free Report) .
That’s the latest on the economy fromour Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.