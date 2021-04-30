We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30th:
NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.81%, compared with the industry average of 1.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.84%.
Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in owning, acquiring and exploiting oil and natural gas properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.23%.
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 1.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.06%.
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) : This company that provides advertising and marketing services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.37%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.89%.
