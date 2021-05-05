We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH: This designer, builder and seller of single-family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. HVT: This full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 89.6% over the last 60 days.
Kohl's Corporation KSS: This retailer of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW - Free Report) : This retailer of premium recreational boats has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.
Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK - Free Report) : This manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
