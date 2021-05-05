In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX)
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)
Trinseo S.A. (TSE)
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:
Trinseo S.A. (TSE - Free Report) : This global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.4% over the last 60 days.
Trinseo S.A. Price and Consensus
Trinseo S.A. price-consensus-chart | Trinseo S.A. Quote
Trinseo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52, compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Trinseo S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Trinseo S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Trinseo S.A. Quote
SWK Holdings Corporation (SWKH - Free Report) : This specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.6% over the last 60 days.
SWK Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus
SWK Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | SWK Holdings Corporation Quote
SWK Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.27, compared with 39.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
SWK Holdings Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
SWK Holdings Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | SWK Holdings Corporation Quote
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH - Free Report) : This company that designs, builds and sells single family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 36.4% over the last 60 days.
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and Consensus
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote
Beazer Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.94, compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures building materials and engineered wood products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.6% over the last 60 days.
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Price and Consensus
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation price-consensus-chart | Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Quote
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.64, compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Quote
