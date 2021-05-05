Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:

Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Matador Resources’ shares gained 10.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Bloomin' Brands’ shares gained 15.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of components, building products, and materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Patrick Industries’ shares gained 5.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW - Free Report) : This recreational boat retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 21% over the last 60 days.

 

OneWater Marine’s shares gained 30.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

