In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Bloomin Brands, Inc. (BLMN) - free report >>
Matador Resources Company (MTDR) - free report >>
Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bloomin Brands, Inc. (BLMN) - free report >>
Matador Resources Company (MTDR) - free report >>
Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:
Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.
Matador Resources Company Price and Consensus
Matador Resources Company price-consensus-chart | Matador Resources Company Quote
Matador Resources’ shares gained 10.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Matador Resources Company Price
Matador Resources Company price | Matador Resources Company Quote
Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.8% over the last 60 days.
Bloomin Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
Bloomin Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bloomin Brands, Inc. Quote
Bloomin' Brands’ shares gained 15.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Bloomin Brands, Inc. Price
Bloomin Brands, Inc. price | Bloomin Brands, Inc. Quote
Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of components, building products, and materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.
Patrick Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Patrick Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patrick Industries, Inc. Quote
Patrick Industries’ shares gained 5.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Patrick Industries, Inc. Price
Patrick Industries, Inc. price | Patrick Industries, Inc. Quote
OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW - Free Report) : This recreational boat retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 21% over the last 60 days.
OneWater Marine Inc. Price and Consensus
OneWater Marine Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote
OneWater Marine’s shares gained 30.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
OneWater Marine Inc. Price
OneWater Marine Inc. price | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.
Click here for the 4 trades >>