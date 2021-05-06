We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE - Free Report) : This company that engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Price and Consensus
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Quote
Eagle Bulk Shipping’s shares gained 30.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Price
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. price | Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Quote
Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Great Western Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.5% over the last 60 days.
Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Great Western Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Great Western Bancorp’s shares gained 9.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Price
Great Western Bancorp, Inc. price | Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC - Free Report) : This holding company for Hanmi Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.
Hanmi Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Hanmi Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hanmi Financial Corporation Quote
Hanmi Financial’s shares gained 6.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hanmi Financial Corporation Price
Hanmi Financial Corporation price | Hanmi Financial Corporation Quote
Huntsman Corporation (HUN - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.
Huntsman Corporation Price and Consensus
Huntsman Corporation price-consensus-chart | Huntsman Corporation Quote
Huntsman’s shares gained 6.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Huntsman Corporation Price
Huntsman Corporation price | Huntsman Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.
Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>