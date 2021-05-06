We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This single-family home builder has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42.4% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.86, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This commercial banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.8% over the last 60 days.
First Business Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.90, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.94, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 41% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.73, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
