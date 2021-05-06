We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Oshkosh Corporation (OSK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and seller of firearms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
APA Corporation (APA - Free Report) : This company that explores for and produces oil and gas with operations principally in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO - Free Report) : This provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
