Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 6th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

Oshkosh Corporation Price and Consensus

Oshkosh Corporation Price and Consensus

Oshkosh Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oshkosh Corporation Quote

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and seller of firearms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote

APA Corporation (APA - Free Report) : This company that explores for and produces oil and gas with operations principally in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

APA Corporation Price and Consensus

APA Corporation Price and Consensus

APA Corporation price-consensus-chart | APA Corporation Quote

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Quote

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO - Free Report) : This provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


APA Corporation (APA) - free report >>

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) - free report >>

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) - free report >>

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) - free report >>

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks consumer-discretionary oil-energy transportation