Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 7th:
WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC - Free Report) : This provider of retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.40%, compared with the industry average of 2.01%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.36%.
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) : This advertising and marketing services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.28%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.89%.
KeyCorp (KEY - Free Report) : This holding company provides various retail and commercial banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.23%, compared with the industry average of 2.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.48%.
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) : This company that primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.09%, compared with the industry average of 1.14%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.62%.
