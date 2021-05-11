In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:
First Internet Bancorp (INBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.4% over the last 60 days.
First Internet Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.57, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Level One Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 63.4% over the last 60 days.
Level One Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.28, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG - Free Report) : This retail REIT has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.5% over the last 60 days.
Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.54, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH - Free Report) : This company that designs, builds and sells single family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 36.4% over the last 60 days.
Beazer Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.44, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
