In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
TOTAL SE (TOT) - free report >>
Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) - free report >>
S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
TOTAL SE (TOT) - free report >>
Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) - free report >>
S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northfield Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.62%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.69%.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Quote
TOTAL SE (TOT - Free Report) : This integrated oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.
TOTAL SE Price and Consensus
TOTAL SE price-consensus-chart | TOTAL SE Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.66%, compared with the industry average of 1.30%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.75%.
TOTAL SE Dividend Yield (TTM)
TOTAL SE dividend-yield-ttm | TOTAL SE Quote
S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA - Free Report) : This bank holding company for S&T Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
S&T Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
S&T Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | S&T Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.29%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.01%.
S&T Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
S&T Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | S&T Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF - Free Report) : This holding company for Orrstown Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.
Orrstown Financial Services Inc Price and Consensus
Orrstown Financial Services Inc price-consensus-chart | Orrstown Financial Services Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.94%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.
Orrstown Financial Services Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Orrstown Financial Services Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>