New Strong Buy Stocks for May 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX - Free Report) : This company that engages in the mining of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This freight transportation and integrated logistics services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.
Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
MYR Group Inc. (MYRG - Free Report) : This electrical construction services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE - Free Report) : This independent exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
