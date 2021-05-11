Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote

 

Westlake Chemical Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 0.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Westlake Chemical Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Westlake Chemical Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote

 

TOTAL SE (TOT - Free Report) : This integrated oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

 

TOTAL SE Price and Consensus

TOTAL SE Price and Consensus

TOTAL SE price-consensus-chart | TOTAL SE Quote

 

TOTAL has a PEG ratio of 0.58, compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

TOTAL SE PEG Ratio (TTM)

TOTAL SE PEG Ratio (TTM)

TOTAL SE peg-ratio-ttm | TOTAL SE Quote

 

AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

 

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

 

Discover Financial Services (DFS - Free Report) : This digital banking and payment services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Discover Financial Services Price and Consensus

Discover Financial Services Price and Consensus

Discover Financial Services price-consensus-chart | Discover Financial Services Quote

 

Discover Financial Services has a PEG ratio of 0.17, compared with 0.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Discover Financial Services PEG Ratio (TTM)

Discover Financial Services PEG Ratio (TTM)

Discover Financial Services peg-ratio-ttm | Discover Financial Services Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) - free report >>

TOTAL SE (TOT) - free report >>

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) - free report >>

Discover Financial Services (DFS) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks finance oil-energy