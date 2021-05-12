We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:
Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG - Free Report) : This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.3% over the last 60 days.
Chemung Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.84, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.9% over the last 60 days.
Community Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.60, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified specialty consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 43.5% over the last 60 days.
Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.80, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.9% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.18, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
