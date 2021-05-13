We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 12th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.6% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 0.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI - Free Report) : This company that provides analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
MACOM Technology Solutions has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 1.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Discover Financial Services DFS: This direct banking and payment services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.2% over the last 60 days.
Discover Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.16, compared with 0.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
