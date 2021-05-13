In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ternium S.A. (TX) - free report >>
MI Homes, Inc. (MHO) - free report >>
Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ternium S.A. (TX) - free report >>
MI Homes, Inc. (MHO) - free report >>
Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:
SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.3% over the last 60 days.
SilverBow Resources Inc. Price and Consensus
SilverBow Resources Inc. price-consensus-chart | SilverBow Resources Inc. Quote
SilverBow Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.61, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
SilverBow Resources Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
SilverBow Resources Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | SilverBow Resources Inc. Quote
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This single-family home builder has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42.4% over the last 60 days.
MI Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus
MI Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MI Homes, Inc. Quote
M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.58, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
MI Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
MI Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | MI Homes, Inc. Quote
Ternium S.A. (TX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and processer of various steel product has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 76.2% over the last 60 days.
Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus
Ternium S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ternium S.A. Quote
Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.39, compared with 3.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ternium S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Ternium S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Ternium S.A. Quote
Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG - Free Report) : This retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.5% over the last 60 days.
Washington Prime Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Washington Prime Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Washington Prime Group Inc. Quote
Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.47, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Washington Prime Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Washington Prime Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Washington Prime Group Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>