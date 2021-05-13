In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - free report >>
Trinseo S.A. (TSE) - free report >>
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - free report >>
Trinseo S.A. (TSE) - free report >>
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 13th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This automotive retail has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.09, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
First Internet Bancorp (INBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.4% over the last 60 days.
First Internet Bancorp Price and Consensus
First Internet Bancorp price-consensus-chart | First Internet Bancorp Quote
First Internet Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.38, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
First Internet Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)
First Internet Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | First Internet Bancorp Quote
Trinseo S.A. (TSE - Free Report) : This global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 49.6% over the last 60 days.
Trinseo S.A. Price and Consensus
Trinseo S.A. price-consensus-chart | Trinseo S.A. Quote
Trinseo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.41, compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Trinseo S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Trinseo S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Trinseo S.A. Quote
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This company that operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 77% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade Company Price and Consensus
Boise Cascade Company price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade Company Quote
Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.54, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Boise Cascade Company PE Ratio (TTM)
Boise Cascade Company pe-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create ""the world's first trillionaires."" Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.
See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>