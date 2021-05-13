We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 13th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:
TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
TimkenSteel Corp’s shares gained 20.3% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This freight transportation and integrated logistics services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest Corp’s shares gained 11.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ECHO: This technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Echo Global Logistics’ shares gained 5.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) : This specialty chemicals and performance materials company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Cabot Corp’s shares gained 12.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
