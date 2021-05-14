Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 14th:

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This recreational boat and yacht retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.

 

MarineMax’s shares gained 19.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s decline of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This home building and construction companyhas a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 50% over the last 60 days.

 

Century Communities’ shares gained 14.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black productshas a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Orion Engineered Carbons’ shares gained nearly 8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN - Free Report) : This casual dining restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Bloomin' Brands’ shares gained 3.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

