Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 14th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 14th:
MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This recreational boat and yacht retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.
MarineMax’s shares gained 19.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s decline of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This home building and construction companyhas a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 50% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities’ shares gained 14.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black productshas a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Orion Engineered Carbons’ shares gained nearly 8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN - Free Report) : This casual dining restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79.1% over the last 60 days.
Bloomin' Brands’ shares gained 3.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
