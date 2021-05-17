We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bear of the Day: Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
Founded in 1928, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB - Free Report) is a well-known global consumer products manufacturer. Its brand portfolio includes Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kleenex, Scott, and Cottonelle.
Q1 Earnings Weaker-Than-Expected
Kimberly-Clark reported a sharp decline in growth and sales volume in the first quarter. Organic sales slumped 8% over the prior-year period to $4.7 billion, a stark shift from last quarter’s 5% increase.
Management attributed this to tough year-over-year comparisons, when tissue paper and toilet paper were flying off the shelves, as well as weather-related shipping and manufacturing disruptions. Right now, people just aren’t stocking up on essentials like they were in the beginning of the pandemic.
Sales in North America fell 7%, and volumes dropped about 7%, driven by supply chain disruptions, and were down in all major product categories.
Expenses ended up outpacing revenue to kick off the fiscal year, and as a result, operating income dropped to $770 million, or 16.2% of sales.
Bottom Line
KMB is now a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Five analysts have cut their full year earnings outlook over the past 60 days, and the consensus estimate has fallen 48 cents to $7.41 per share. Wall Street has lowered its earnings picture for 2022 as well, but the bottom line is still expected to post year-over-year growth.
Shares have struggled to gain traction so far in 2021. Year-to-date, KMB is down 0.36% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 11.2%.
Looking ahead, Kimberly-Clark now expects total sales to rise by less than 1% for the year, down from the previous forecast of gains between 1% and 2%; adjusted profits are expected to fall in the range of 3% to 6%.
Management, however, is still optimistic that the business will be back on track by the end of 2021. And for investors, any price pain will be healed by KMB’s juice dividend, which sports a yield of 3.4%.
Investors who are interested in adding a consumer staples stock to their portfolio could consider Paper Mate and Sharpie maker Newell Brands (NWL - Free Report) . NWL is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has jumped 9 cents to $1.73 a share for fiscal 2021.
