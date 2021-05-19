We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This freight transportation and integrated logistics services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.3% over the last 60 days.
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This retail department stores has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ - Free Report) : This radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This company that designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
