Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:

Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ - Free Report) : This local media and entertainment company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

 

Townsquare Media’s shares gained 31.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) : This global leader in transforming natural gas into nitrogen products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.3% over the last 60 days.

 

CF Industries’ shares gained 16.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN - Free Report) : This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

 

Medallion Financial’s shares gained 15.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest Corp.’s shares gained 12.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

