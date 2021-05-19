In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 18th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:
Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ - Free Report) : This local media and entertainment company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
Townsquare Media’s shares gained 31.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) : This global leader in transforming natural gas into nitrogen products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.3% over the last 60 days.
CF Industries’ shares gained 16.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN - Free Report) : This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.
Medallion Financial’s shares gained 15.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest Corp.’s shares gained 12.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
