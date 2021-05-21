In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) - free report >>
General Motors Company (GM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) - free report >>
General Motors Company (GM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Taking Stock of the Earnings Picture
In this week’s earnings conversation, we discuss why stocks have enjoyed below-average follow through in the market after coming out with strong Q1 results. We grapple with the question of whether this behavior is indicative of market skepticism about the earnings outlook.
Another topic we tackle is the outlook for the Construction sector in the context of the recent run of softish housing data. The question we address is whether the ‘boom outlook’ that we featured in a recent article is still possible given these relatively weak housing starts and other economic readings. We referred to operators in the space like PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) , Lennar (LEN - Free Report) and others in that context.
We similarly discuss the earnings outlook for the Auto sector in the wake of the ongoing chip shortage and mentioned General Motors (GM - Free Report) , Ford (F - Free Report) and others in that context.
We also touched on the recent strong earnings releases from retailers and what these positive results tell us about the coming quarters.
An updated Q1 earnings season scorecard is shared, showing the earnings and revenue growth rates and the record proportion of these companies beating consensus estimates.
For more details about the Q1 earnings season and evolving expectations for the coming periods, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >>>> Strong Retail Sector Earnings