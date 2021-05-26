Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL - Free Report) : This designer, and manufacturer of  driveline and metal forming products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. The Quote

 

Cummins Inc. (CMI - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Cummins Inc. Price and Consensus

Cummins Inc. Price and Consensus

Cummins Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cummins Inc. Quote

 

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Rocky Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rocky Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rocky Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rocky Brands, Inc. Quote

 

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR - Free Report) : This company that develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Darling Ingredients Inc. Price and Consensus

Darling Ingredients Inc. Price and Consensus

Darling Ingredients Inc. price-consensus-chart | Darling Ingredients Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cummins Inc. (CMI) - free report >>

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) - free report >>

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) - free report >>

Buckle, Inc. The (BKE) - free report >>

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary industrial-products retail