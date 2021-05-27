We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 27th:
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.13, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.9% over the last 60 days.
The Community Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.48, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.7% over the last 60 days.
Textainer Group Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.97, compared with 58.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 55.9% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.15, compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
