We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 27th:
BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
BRT Apartments Corp. Price and Consensus
BRT Apartments Corp. price-consensus-chart | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.91%, compared with the industry average of 3.19%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.60%.
BRT Apartments Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BRT Apartments Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote
Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Banco Santander-Chile Price and Consensus
Banco Santander-Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco Santander-Chile Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.37%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.34%.
Banco Santander-Chile Dividend Yield (TTM)
Banco Santander-Chile dividend-yield-ttm | Banco Santander-Chile Quote
S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA - Free Report) : This bank holding company for S&T Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
S&T Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
S&T Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | S&T Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.34%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.01%.
S&T Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
S&T Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | S&T Bancorp, Inc. Quote
NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
NBT Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus
NBT Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | NBT Bancorp Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.77%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.84%.
NBT Bancorp Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
NBT Bancorp Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | NBT Bancorp Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything
Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.
Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.
See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>