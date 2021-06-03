In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>
AutoNation, Inc. (AN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>
AutoNation, Inc. (AN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:
Facebook, Inc. (FB - Free Report) : This company that develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
Facebook, Inc. Price and Consensus
Facebook, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Facebook, Inc. Quote
Facebook has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 3.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Facebook, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Facebook, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Facebook, Inc. Quote
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) : This visual computing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus
NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote
NVIDIA has a PEG ratio of 2.64, compared with 2.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
NVIDIA Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
NVIDIA Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | NVIDIA Corporation Quote
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailercarries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus
AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>