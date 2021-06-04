We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Caleres, Inc. (CAL - Free Report) : This retailer and wholesaler of footwear has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.
Caleres, Inc. Price and Consensus
Caleres, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caleres, Inc. Quote
Mattel, Inc. (MAT - Free Report) : This children's entertainment company that designs and produces toys and consumer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
Mattel, Inc. Price and Consensus
Mattel, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mattel, Inc. Quote
Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV - Free Report) : This commercial and retail banking products and services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.
Synovus Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
Synovus Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Synovus Financial Corp. Quote
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report) : This semiconductor company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.
Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>