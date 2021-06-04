Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ - Free Report) : This infrastructure construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

 

MasTec, Inc. Price and Consensus

MasTec, Inc. Price and Consensus

MasTec, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MasTec, Inc. Quote

 

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report) : This online advertising services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

 

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY - Free Report) : This full-service restaurant chain owner and operator has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chuys Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chuy's Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS - Free Report) : This calibration and laboratory instrument services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Transcat, Inc. Price and Consensus

Transcat, Inc. Price and Consensus

Transcat, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Transcat, Inc. Quote

 

LCI Industries (LCII - Free Report) : This manufacturer and supplier of components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

 

LCI Industries Price and Consensus

LCI Industries Price and Consensus

LCI Industries price-consensus-chart | LCI Industries Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Chuys Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) - free report >>

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) - free report >>

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) - free report >>

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) - free report >>

LCI Industries (LCII) - free report >>

Published in

construction restaurants tech-stocks