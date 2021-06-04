We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
MasTec, Inc. (MTZ - Free Report) : This infrastructure construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report) : This online advertising services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY - Free Report) : This full-service restaurant chain owner and operator has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.2% over the last 60 days.
Transcat, Inc. (TRNS - Free Report) : This calibration and laboratory instrument services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
LCI Industries (LCII - Free Report) : This manufacturer and supplier of components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
