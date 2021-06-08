In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Gap, Inc. (GPS) - free report >>
Horizon Bancorp IN (HBNC) - free report >>
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Gap, Inc. (GPS) - free report >>
Horizon Bancorp IN (HBNC) - free report >>
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:
The Gap, Inc. (GPS - Free Report) : This leading global apparel retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.5% over the last 60 days.
The Gap, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Gap, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Gap, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.09%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.40%.
The Gap, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
The Gap, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Gap, Inc. Quote
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.84%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.54%.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF - Free Report) : This holding company for Orrstown Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Orrstown Financial Services Inc Price and Consensus
Orrstown Financial Services Inc price-consensus-chart | Orrstown Financial Services Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.81%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.
Orrstown Financial Services Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Orrstown Financial Services Inc Quote
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM - Free Report) : This holding company for Dime Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 34% over the last 60 days.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.72%, compared with the industry average of 1.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.22%.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.
Click here for the 4 trades >>