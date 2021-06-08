Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:

The Gap, Inc. (GPS - Free Report) : This leading global apparel retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.5% over the last 60 days.

 

The Gap, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Gap, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Gap, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.09%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.40%.

 

The Gap, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Gap, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Gap, Inc. Quote

 

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.84%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.54%.

 

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF - Free Report) : This holding company for Orrstown Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Orrstown Financial Services Inc Price and Consensus

Orrstown Financial Services Inc price-consensus-chart | Orrstown Financial Services Inc Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.81%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.

 

Orrstown Financial Services Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Orrstown Financial Services Inc Quote

 

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM - Free Report) : This holding company for Dime Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 34% over the last 60 days.

 

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.72%, compared with the industry average of 1.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.22%.

 

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote

 

