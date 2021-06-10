We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN - Free Report) : This owner and operator of a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72% over the last 60 days.
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This owner and operator of an ocean transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.1% over the last 60 days.
Cummins Inc. (CMI - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and distributor of diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
MYR Group Inc. (MYRG - Free Report) : This provider of electrical construction services in the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Diodes Incorporated (DIOD - Free Report) : This manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
