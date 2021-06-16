Back to top

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:

Conn's, Inc. (CONN - Free Report) : This specialty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Conn's’ shares gained 28.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Global Ship Lease’s shares gained 24.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

PetroChina Company Limited (PTR - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in a broad range of petroleum-related activities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 80.4% over the last 60 days.

 

PetroChina’s shares gained 12.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS - Free Report) : This leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.3% over the last 60 days.

 

DICK'S Sporting Goods’ shares gained 7.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

