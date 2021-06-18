4 Funeral Services Stocks to Watch on Solid Industry Trends

The Zacks
Funeral Services industry players have been generating higher revenues as demand for their products and services spiked on increased mortality due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though these trends might moderate with death rates tapering, the funeral size is likely to increase with curbs being lifted. That said, consumers’ growing preference for cremation over traditional burials poses threats to revenue per client. Nevertheless, with death being inevitable, stable demand for funeral services keeps the industry going. Incidentally, high mortality rates, an aging baby boomer population and efforts to bolster business through expansion and acquisition bode well for players like Service Corporation International ( SCI Quick Quote SCI - Free Report) , Hillenbrand, Inc. ( HI Quick Quote HI - Free Report) , Matthews International Corporation ( MATW Quick Quote MATW - Free Report) and Carriage Services, Inc. ( CSV Quick Quote CSV - Free Report) . About the Industry
The Zacks Funeral Services industry consists of companies offering deathcare products and services in the United States. These companies can be categorized as – cemetery owners and operators; funeral homes; as well as burial and memorial product manufacturers. However, participants of this industry usually operate multiple business lines, such as both cemetery operations and funeral homes. Funeral homes prepare bodies for burial or cremation and offer space for memorial services, alongside coordinating other things associated with burial. Cemetery operations involve sale of burial and memorial products among other things. Manufacturers produce burial and memorialization products like urns, caskets and headstones, to name a few. Incidentally, services booked in advance fall under the pre-need category, while services booked due to a sudden demise comes under the at-need categor
3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Funeral Services Industry
Companies in the funeral services space have been witnessing elevated demand for products and services owing to increased deaths resulting from the pandemic. Spike in coronavirus-related deaths pushed up demand for funeral homes, crematories and morgues. However, death rates are likely to normalize with vaccines being rolled out and COVID-19 cases dropping. Though these trends may weigh on year-over-year comparisons of at-need revenues, pre-need property sales are likely to increase. Also, with curbs being lifted, families are likely to get greater access to cemeteries, which in turn will increase funeral size and revenues of players in the funeral services space. Pandemic-Related Trends: While the funeral services industry is unpleasant by nature, the inevitability of death keeps demand for its services intact in general. Thus, industry players are likely to benefit from high mortality rates and an aging baby boomer population. In this regard, the entire funeral process that involves embalming as well as use of caskets, urns, vehicles, funeral staff and equipment among others acts as a major revenue source for industry participants. Additionally, companies are focused on strengthening base through expansion and acquisition of funeral homes as well as development of cemetery property to generate higher revenues. Favorable Demand:
Higher inclination toward cremation over traditional funerals poses threats to revenue per client of companies in the funeral services space. Cremation costs much lower than traditional funeral, with the average cremation service cost being roughly $2,500. In fact, we note that the pandemic has fueled this trend, with families choosing cremations over elaborate traditional funerals. Higher Cremation Rates Hurt Revenue Per Client: Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Robust Prospects
The Zacks Funeral Services industry is housed within the broader Zacks
Consumer Staples sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #44, which places it in the top 17% of more than 250 Zacks industries. The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bright near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1. The industry’s position in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually becoming more confident about this group’s earnings growth potential. Since the beginning of January 2021, the industry’s consensus earnings estimate for 2021 has jumped 10.5%. Let’s look at the industry’s performance and current valuation. Industry Versus S&P 500 and Sector
The Zacks Funeral Services industry has outperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite as well as the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector over the past year.
The industry has rallied 48.3% over this period, compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 40.6%. Meanwhile, the broader sector gained 24.4% in the said time frame. One-Year Price Performance
Industry's Current Valuation
On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), which is commonly used for valuing consumer staples stocks, the industry is currently trading at 16.01X compared with the S&P 500’s 21.7X and the sector’s 20.58X.
Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 23.78X and as low as 14.07X, with the median being 17.78X, as the chart below shows. Price-to-Earnings Ratio (Past 5 Years)
4 Funeral Services Stocks to Keep a Close Eye on
Service Corporation: The company has been benefiting from higher funeral services performed and increased burials in its cemeteries amid the pandemic-led higher mortality. Also, a robust cost structure has been aiding the company for a while. Apart from this, the company’s focus on making property developments is noteworthy. We note that Service Corporation is one of North America’s leading providers of funeral and cemetery services. Importantly, on its first-quarter earnings call, management lifted its 2021 earnings per share guidance. Markedly, the company has seen upward estimate revisions for its 2021 bottom line over the past 60 days by 7.4%. Moreover, Service Corporation has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 11.4% and has seen its shares gain 8.7% in the past six months. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 77.1%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Price and Consensus: SCI Carriage Services: Shares of the Zacks Rank #2 company have soared 25.5% over the past six months. The company, with a long-term earnings growth rate of 15%, appears well placed to benefit from its robust expense management and focus on solidifying base – especially its cemetery portfolio. The company has been benefiting from increased revenues stemming from higher pandemic-related deaths. This provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.4%, on average. Also, the consensus estimate for its 2021 earnings has risen 7.4% in the past 60 days. Price and Consensus: CSV Hillenbrand: Hillenbrand’s Batesville segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling funeral services products such as caskets, urns, containers, technology solutions for funeral homes and customers as well as other memorialization products. The segment has been benefiting from its effort to enhance customers’ experience, manufacturing excellence, product innovation and dependable delivery. Increased deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic have been lately driving revenues at this segment, thanks to elevated burial casket sales. Hillenbrand has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 39.5%, on average. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have rallied 12.5% in six months. Further, the consensus mark for its fiscal 2021 earnings per share has moved 2.3% north in the past 60 days. Price and Consensus: HI Matthews International: Shares of this Pittsburgh, PA-based company have surged 36.6% in the past six months. The company’s Memorialization segment is a provider of products like caskets, memorials and cremation equipment – mainly to cemetery and funeral home customers. The segment has been gaining on increased casket sales stemming from the pandemic. Also, higher sales of cremation equipment and cemetery memorial products have been aiding. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s solid funeral home products business bodes well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2021 bottom line has climbed 4.3% in the past 60 days. Markedly, the company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.2%, on average. Price and Consensus: MATW
