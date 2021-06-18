We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 18th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 18th:
Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.8% over the last 60 days.
Digital Turbine’s shares gained 16.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and retailing of vehicles globally including passenger cars, crossover vehicles, and light trucks, sport utility vehicles, vans and other vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
General Motors’ shares gained 7.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI - Free Report) : This leading provider of specialized workforce solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.4% over the last 60 days.
TrueBlue’s shares gained 6.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified specialty consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.2% over the last 60 days.
Regional Management’s shares gained 5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
