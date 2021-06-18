Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 18th:

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price and Consensus

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price and Consensus

Digital Turbine, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote

 

Digital Turbine’s shares gained 16.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price

Digital Turbine, Inc. price | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote

 

General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and retailing of vehicles globally including passenger cars, crossover vehicles, and light trucks, sport utility vehicles, vans and other vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

 

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote

 

General Motors’ shares gained 7.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

General Motors Company Price

General Motors Company Price

General Motors Company price | General Motors Company Quote

 

TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI - Free Report) : This leading provider of specialized workforce solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.4% over the last 60 days.

 

TrueBlue, Inc. Price and Consensus

TrueBlue, Inc. Price and Consensus

TrueBlue, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TrueBlue, Inc. Quote

 

TrueBlue’s shares gained 6.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

TrueBlue, Inc. Price

TrueBlue, Inc. Price

TrueBlue, Inc. price | TrueBlue, Inc. Quote

 

Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified specialty consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional Management Corp. price-consensus-chart | Regional Management Corp. Quote

 

Regional Management’s shares gained 5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Regional Management Corp. Price

Regional Management Corp. Price

Regional Management Corp. price | Regional Management Corp. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


General Motors Company (GM) - free report >>

Regional Management Corp. (RM) - free report >>

TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI) - free report >>

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks business-services finance internet