Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY - Free Report) : This company that engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Price and Consensus

Magnolia Oil & Gas’ shares gained nearly 21% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s decline of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Price

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR - Free Report) : This crude-oil concentrated, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Continental Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Continental Resources’ shares gained 14.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Continental Resources, Inc. Price

Hess Corporation (HES - Free Report) : This global exploration and production company that develops, produces, purchases, transports and sells crude oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37% over the last 60 days.

 

Hess Corporation Price and Consensus

Hess Corp.’s shares gained 7.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Hess Corporation Price

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company that provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil’s shares gained 2.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Jabil, Inc. Price

Published in

oil-energy