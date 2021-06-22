In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - free report >>
Navient Corporation (NAVI) - free report >>
LCNB Corporation (LCNB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - free report >>
Navient Corporation (NAVI) - free report >>
LCNB Corporation (LCNB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:
Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.
Chimera Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
Chimera Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.78%, compared with the industry average of 6.78%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.81%.
Chimera Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Chimera Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) : This company that explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus
Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.56%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.01%.
Exxon Mobil Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Exxon Mobil Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote
Navient Corporation (NAVI - Free Report) : This company that provides education loan management and business processing solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days.
Navient Corporation Price and Consensus
Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.32%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.31%.
Navient Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Navient Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Navient Corporation Quote
LCNB Corp. (LCNB - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
LCNB Corporation Price and Consensus
LCNB Corporation price-consensus-chart | LCNB Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.55%, compared with the industry average of 2.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.88%.
LCNB Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
LCNB Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | LCNB Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>