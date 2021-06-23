We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:
Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.8% over the last 60 days.
Vale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.56, compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 46% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.62, compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH - Free Report) : This company that designs, builds and sells single family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 36.4% over the last 60 days.
Beazer Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.01, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.3% over the last 60 days.
Lennar Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.24, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
